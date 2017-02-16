BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical Services reports Q4 EPS $0.52

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc -
* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and announces quarterly dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 sales $382.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $387.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.45 to $2.57
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 excluding items
* Raising guidance for full-year 2017 net sales at constant-currency growth to a range of 7 pct to 9 pct
* Sees fy 2017 consolidated net sales $1,585 million to $1,610 million
* Estimates its 2017 capital spending to be in range of $150 million to $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
