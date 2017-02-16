版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Quebecor says Pierre Karl Péladeau resumes role of CEO

Feb 16 Quebecor Inc

* Pierre Karl Péladeau returns to Quebecor as president and ceo, Pierre Dion appointed chairman of the board of Quebecor media

* Quebecor Inc - Brian Mulroney will remain chairman of board of quebecor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
