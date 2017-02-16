版本:
BRIEF-Verisk analytics acquires Healix Risk Rating

Feb 16 Verisk Analytics Inc

* Verisk Analytics Inc acquires Healix risk rating

* Verisk Analytics Inc - Healix Risk Rating, a subsidiary of Healix International Holdings Limited, will become part of ISO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
