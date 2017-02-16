BRIEF-Agios says cash, marketable securities were $573.6 mln as of Dec. 31

Feb 16 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights key 2017 milestones

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2016 were $573.6 million

* Agios Pharma- Expects existing cash, cash equivalents to fund anticipated operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements through at least end of 2018