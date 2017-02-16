版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Neuralstem says phase 2 data on NSI-189 expected ahead of schedule in Q3 2017

Feb 16 Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem announces last subject enrolled in phase 2 trial with NSI-189 for major depressive disorder

* Neuralstem Inc - Phase 2 data now expected ahead of schedule in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
