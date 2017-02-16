版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Assembly Biosciences announces successful completion of ABI-h0731 phase 1A trial

Feb 16 Assembly Biosciences Inc

* Assembly Biosciences announces successful completion of ABI-H0731 phase 1A trial and upcoming conference presentations

* Assembly Biosciences Inc- Intends to report results of phase 1A study at a scientific conference during 2017 for ABI-H0731 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
