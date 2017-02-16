BRIEF-Endurance International reports Q4 loss of $0.26/shr

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* Endurance International Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 revenue $292.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endurance International Group holdings inc sees FY 2017 revenue to grow in range of 4 percent - 5 percent
* Endurance International Group Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA to grow 12 percent- 14 percent, free cash flow to grow about 35 percent
* FY 2017 revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results