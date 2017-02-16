版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Netease's grows online games revenues by 62 pct in 2016

Feb 16 NetEase Inc

* NetEase grew online games revenues by 62 percent in 2016 to RMB28 billion

* NetEase Inc - Gross profit for 2016 was RMB21.7 billion (US$3.1 billion), up 61.6 percent from previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
