BRIEF-Hyatt Hotels says Q4 EPS of $0.31

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Hyatt Hotels Corp
* Hyatt reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects systemwide REVPAR growth of 0-2 percent in 2017
* Qtrly comparable U.S. hotel REVPAR increased 2.4 pct
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBIDA growth of approximately 3-7 percent in constant currency
* FY 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $94 million to $129 million
* Says company expects to open approximately 60 hotels in 2017
* Sees 2017 net income is expected to be approximately $94 million to $129 million.
* Sees FY 17 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $430 million
* FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $430 million
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $430 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results