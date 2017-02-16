版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust Q4 loss per share $0.61

Feb 16 Independence Realty Trust Inc -

* Independence Realty Trust announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 core FFO per share $0.17

* Q4 loss per share $0.61

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IRT is reaffirming prior 2017 full year EPS and CFFO guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐