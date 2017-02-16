BRIEF-Genocea reports Q4 loss per share $0.56

Feb 16 Genocea Biosciences Inc :

* Genocea reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Positive phase 2B clinical data confirm attractive profile for GEN-003; expected to start phase 3 program in 4Q 2017

* Neoantigen cancer vaccine program on track to file first IND by end of 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: