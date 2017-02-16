版本:
BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical says first patient randomized in phase 3 clinical trial of Zuprata

Feb 16 Clearside Biomedical Inc

* Clearside Biomedical Inc announces first patient randomized in phase 3 clinical trial of Zuprata used together with Eylea in subjects with retinal vein occlusion

* Says Clearside anticipates total enrollment of approximately 460 patients in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
