版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Unique Fabricating sees Q4 revenue of about $43.7 mln

Feb 16 Unique Fabricating Inc

* Unique fabricating announces preliminary unaudited full-year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.94

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $183 million to $187 million

* Preliminary Q4 revenue of approximately $43.7 million

* Preliminary unaudited full-year 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐