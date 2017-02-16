BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Q4 earnings per share $0.54

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results and 5% growth in operating income for full year 2016
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - same store noi increased 1.8% or $2.5 million in Q4 compared to same period in 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.54
* Qtrly offo per unit $0.40
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly FFO diluted $ 0.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results