BRIEF-Volaris Group to acquire provider of digital financial services to mobile operators

Feb 16 Constellation Software Inc -

* Volaris Group, a constellation software company, enters into agreement to acquire provider of digital financial services to mobile operators

* Says Volaris Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Telepin Software Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CSU.TO
