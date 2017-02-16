版本:
BRIEF-Delphi Energy provides update to its 2017 accelerated drilling program

Feb 16 Delphi Energy Corp -

* Provides update to its 2017 accelerated drilling program

* Q4 of 2017 production expected to average approximately 11,000 to 11,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Condensate production is forecast to more than double in Q4 of 2017 as compared to Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
