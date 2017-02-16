BRIEF-IHS Markit reaffirms guidance

Feb 16 IHS Markit Ltd :

* IHS Markit reaffirms guidance

* Reaffirms and expects FY17 revenue in a range of $3.490 billion to $3.560 billion

* Reaffirms FY17 adjusted EPS in a range of $2.02 to $2.08 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: