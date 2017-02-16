版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Support.com Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.13 from cont ops

Feb 16 Support.Com Inc :

* Support.com reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $14.6 million versus $15.7 million

* Qtrly non-gaap loss from continuing operations $0.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐