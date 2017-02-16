BRIEF-Circor International Q4 revenue $158 million

Feb 16 Circor International Inc :

* Circor reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $158 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* As we enter 2017, we are optimistic about market outlook across majority of our businesses