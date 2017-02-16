版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces first patient dosed in phase 3 TAPPAS trial

Feb 16 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces first patient dosed in phase 3 tappas trial of TRC105 in angiosarcoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
