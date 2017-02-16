BRIEF-Dean Foods reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Dean Foods Co -
* Dean Foods announces strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* For full year 2017, we expect capital expenditures of $120 million to $130 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 to $0.20
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.55
* Quarterly net sales $2.02 billion versus. $2.02 billion last year
* Total volume across all products was 653 million gallons for Q4 of 2016, a 0.8% decline compared to total volume of 658 million gallons
* "2017 growth and productivity agendas are robust and will ramp up through year, driving a larger portion of our earnings into back half"
* In Q1, expect dairy commodity inflation of nearly 20%
* Q4 revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Q1, expect roughly 1% decline in total volume performance versus prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
