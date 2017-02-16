版本:
BRIEF-Volaris Group says entered agreement to acquire Telepin

Feb 16 Constellation Software Inc

* Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire provider of digital financial services to mobile operators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
