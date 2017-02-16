版本:
BRIEF-Boston Pizza Royalties says qtrly earnings per unit $0.43

Feb 16 Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

* Boston pizza royalties income fund announces 2016 fourth quarter and annual results including distributable cash per unit of $1.388 for the year, an increase of 1.8 pct

* Qtrly diluted earnings per unit $0.43

* Qtrly same store sales growth of negative 3.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
