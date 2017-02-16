BRIEF-Charles River sees double-digit growth in net income, EPS for 2016

Feb 16 Cra International Inc -

* Charles River Associates (CRA) announces preliminary fiscal 2016 performance metrics; postpones announcement of fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 financial results; to host conference call today to provide performance and business update

* For fiscal 2016, CRA reaffirms its expectation to exceed high end of its previously announced constant currency revenue guidance

* For full-year fiscal 2016, expects to report double-digit growth in net income, earnings per diluted share

* For fiscal 2017, on constant currency basis relative to fiscal 2016, expects non-GAAP revenue in range of $350 million to $360 million