公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-INV Metals increases bought deal offering

Feb 16 INV Metals Inc -

* INV Metals Inc announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal offering

* To increase size its announced public offering to 24 million common shares at a purchase price of c$1.00 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to advance development of Loma Larga project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
