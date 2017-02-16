BRIEF-INV Metals increases bought deal offering

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 INV Metals Inc -
* INV Metals Inc announces an increase to the previously announced bought deal offering
* To increase size its announced public offering to 24 million common shares at a purchase price of c$1.00 per share
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to advance development of Loma Larga project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results