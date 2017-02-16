版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Standard Motor Products announces new stock repurchase program

Feb 16 Standard Motor Products Inc

* Standard Motor Products Inc announces new stock repurchase program

* Standard Motor Products Inc says intends to fund stock repurchase program through its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
