BRIEF-Standard Motor Products says increased size of board to eleven directors from ten

Feb 16 Standard Motor Products Inc

* Standard Motor Products Inc announces appointment of new director

* Says Patrick McClymont appointed director

* Standard Motor Products Inc - in connection with addition of McClymont, board increased size of board from ten to eleven directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
