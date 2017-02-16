BRIEF-Syntel posts Q4 earnings per share $0.57

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Syntel Inc
* Syntel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.57
* Q4 revenue $237.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $236 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $2.00
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $900 million to $945 million
* Syntel Inc - company currently expects 2017 revenue of $900 million to $945 million
* Syntel Inc - company currently expects 2017 eps in range of $1.75 to $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results