BRIEF-Syntel posts Q4 earnings per share $0.57

Feb 16 Syntel Inc

* Syntel reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 revenue $237.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $236 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $2.00

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $900 million to $945 million

* Syntel Inc - company currently expects 2017 revenue of $900 million to $945 million

* Syntel Inc - company currently expects 2017 eps in range of $1.75 to $2.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: