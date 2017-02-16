BRIEF-MFA Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.18

Feb 16 MFA Financial Inc :

* MFA Financial, Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated net effective duration, a gauge of MFA's interest rate sensitivity, remains low and measured 0.71 at quarter-end.

* MFA Financial Inc - qtrly net interest income $62.7 million versus $72 million