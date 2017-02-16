BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc :
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Q4 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $21 million
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.03 to $0.04
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - same store NOI increased 6.1% for quarter, as compared to prior year quarter
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - company is targeting internalizing management of company at beginning of Q3 of 2017
* Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc - anticipates 2017 AFFO in range of $0.27 to $0.29 per share on a pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results