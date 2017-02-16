版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 21:37 BJT

BRIEF-CVR Energy posts Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Feb 16 CVR Energy Inc

* CVR Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 sales $1.353 billion versus $1.011 billion

* Qtrly net sales $1.35 billion versus $1.01 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
