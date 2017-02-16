版本:
BRIEF-CVR Refining posts Q4 loss per unit $0.07

Feb 16 CVR Refining LP

* CVR Refining reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 sales $1.269 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.18 billion

* CVR Refining LP says CVR refining will not pay a cash distribution for 2016 Q4

* Qtrly loss per unit $0.07

* CVR Refining LP - Q4 2016 throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks and blendstocks totaled 223,266 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
