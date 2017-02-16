BRIEF-Altisource posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

Feb 16 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa

* Altisource announces fourth quarter and full year financial results and that the company is actively exploring refinancing its existing $480 million senior secured term loan

* Q4 loss per share $1.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Altisource Portfolio Solutions - actively exploring refinancing existing $480 million senior secured term loan to, among other things, extend maturity date

* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA says "we are disappointed that we did not achieve our anticipated non-ocwen revenue growth in 2016"

* Qtrly service revenue of $227.2 million, a 5 pct decrease compared to q3 2016, a 9 pct decrease compared to Q4 2015

* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA- 2016 pretax income of $44.3 million, Q4 2016 pretax loss of $19.5 million impacted by litigation settlement loss of $28.0 million