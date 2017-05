BRIEF-Nordson Corp acquires InterSelect GmbH to broaden selective soldering capabilities

Feb 16 Nordson Corp -

* Nordson Corporation acquires InterSelect GmbH to broaden selective soldering capabilities for electronics assembly customers

* Says terms of deal were not disclosed

* Says transaction is not material to Nordson results

* Going forward, Nordson intends to operate InterSelect together with Ace Production Technologies under new name Nordson Select