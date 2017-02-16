版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-Finning reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

Feb 16 Finning International Inc

* Finning reports Q4 and annual 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly revenue $1.5 billion versus $1.54 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐