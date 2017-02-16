BRIEF-Textainer Group Holdings Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.24

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Textainer Group Holdings Ltd :
* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.24
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lease rental income of $105.9 million for quarter, a decrease of $19.1 million
* Financial impact for full year as a result of Hanjin bankruptcy was $53.3 million
* Expect our 2017 results to continue to be negatively affected by costs of recovering Hanjin containers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results