版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Hain Celestial announces strategic acquisition

Feb 16 Hain Celestial Group Inc

* Hain Celestial announces strategic acquisition

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - deal is expected to be accretive to Hain Celestial's earnings in fiscal year 2018

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - Yorkshire provender will continue to operate from its Yorkshire location

* Hain Celestial Group Inc - one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Yorkshire provender limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐