BRIEF-Finning International reports Q4 adj EPS c$0.28

Feb 16 Finning International Inc

* Finning reports Q4 and annual 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $1,491 million versus $1,537 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.29, revenue view c$1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
