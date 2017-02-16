BRIEF-Halcón Resources announces results of tender offer for its 8.625 pct senior secured notes due 2020

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Halcon Resources Corp
* Halcón Resources announces results of tender offer for its 8.625 pct senior secured notes due 2020
* Halcon Resources Corp - Halcón has received $289.2 million or approximately 41 pct of outstanding aggregate principal amount of 2020 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results