BRIEF-Halcón Resources announces results of tender offer for its 8.625 pct senior secured notes due 2020

Feb 16 Halcon Resources Corp

* Halcón Resources announces results of tender offer for its 8.625 pct senior secured notes due 2020

* Halcon Resources Corp - Halcón has received $289.2 million or approximately 41 pct of outstanding aggregate principal amount of 2020 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
