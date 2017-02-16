版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-Medley Management Inc announces re-opening of public offering of Medley LLC notes due 2024

Feb 16 Medley Management Inc

* Medley management inc. Announces re-opening of public offering of Medley LLC notes due 2024

* Medley management-medley llc intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay remaining outstanding indebtedness under its syndicated term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
