BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications wins contract worth $2 mln

Feb 16 Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* Comtech telecommunications corp. awarded $2.0 million HPA contract

* Received contract from a U.S. military integrator to supply high-power amplifiers for satellite communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
