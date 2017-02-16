版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES

Feb 16 Amygdala Neurosciences:

* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES

* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES SAYS "IN 2017, LOOK FORWARD TO INITIATING CLINICAL TRIALS FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH COCAINE AND ALCOHOL USE DISORDERS" FOR GS-6637 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
