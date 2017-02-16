版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 00:39 BJT

BRIEF-Vascular Solutions shareholders approve acquisition by Teleflex

Feb 16 Vascular Solutions Inc :

* Vascular Solutions shareholders approve acquisition by Teleflex

* Vascular Solutions Inc - Transaction is expected to close on February 17, 2017

* Vascular Solutions Inc- Proposal to adopt agreement and plan of merger was approved by shareholders owning approximately 99.2% of shares voted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
