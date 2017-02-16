版本:
2017年 2月 17日 星期五 03:35 BJT

BRIEF-DeVry Education Group announces new $300 mln share repurchase program

Feb 16 Devry Education Group Inc :

* Devry education group announces new $300 million share repurchase program

* In conjunction with new program, co will cease its bi-annual cash dividend payment

* Repurchases will be funded through available cash balances and/or borrowings, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
