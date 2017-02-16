版本:
BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54

Feb 16 Amn Healthcare Services Inc

* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue $488 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Amn healthcare services inc sees consolidated revenue for first-quarter 2017 $489 million - $495 million

* Amn healthcare services inc sees q1 gross margin 32.5%

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted ebitda margin of 12.5%

* Q1 revenue view $493.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
