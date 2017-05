BRIEF-TFI INTERNATIONAL QTRLY SHR FROM CONT OPS $0.49

Feb 16 TFI International Inc :

* TFI INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES 2016 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* TFI INTERNATIONAL INC - Q4 REVENUE BEFORE FUEL SURCHARGE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 10% TO $1.04 BILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.56

* TFI INTERNATIONAL INC- QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS REACHED $1.14 BILLION, UP 11% FROM LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.62, REVENUE VIEW C$1.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* "GOING FORWARD, ALMOST HALF OUR TOTAL REVENUE WILL BE DERIVED IN U.S."

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: