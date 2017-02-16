BRIEF-Cytokinetics Q4 EPS $0.16

Feb 16 Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics, inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $33.1 million versus $9.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $16.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cytokinetics inc sees anticipates 2017 cash revenue will be in range of $21 to $23 million

* Cytokinetics inc -expect to continue to enroll patients who complete vitality-als into vigor-als, an open-label extension trial throughout 2017

* Cytokinetics inc -expect to begin a phase 2 clinical trial of ck-2127107 in patients with als in mid-2017

* Cytokinetics inc -expect astellas to begin a phase 1b clinical trial of ck-2127107 in elderly patients with limited mobility in 1h 2017

* Cytokinetics inc -expect data from a phase 2 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in japanese patients with chronic heart failure in q3 2017

* Cytokinetics inc sees 2017 cash research and development expenses will be in range of $108 to $112 million, and cash g&a expenses will be in range of $30 to $32 million