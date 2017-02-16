BRIEF-Allscripts reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04

Feb 16 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* Allscripts announces fourth quarter and 2016 full-year results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion

* Q4 revenue $425 million versus I/B/E/S view $424.1 million

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc - outlook for 2017 anticipates 10-15 percent eps growth

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc says bookings were $406 million in Q4 2016

* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc sees adjusted ebitda of between $345 million and $365 million for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S