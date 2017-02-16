BRIEF-WEBMD Health Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.73

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Webmd Health Corp :
* Webmd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.10
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $151 million to $154 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $710 million to $730 million
* Q4 revenue $207.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $207 million
* Webmd health corp says announces exploration of strategic alternatives
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $742.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $167.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees adjusted ebitda to be approximately $38.0 million to $40.0 million in Q1
* Webmd health corp says J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to company for the exploration of strategic alternatives
* WEBMD Health Corp says alternatives could include, among other things, sale of part or all of company, a merger with another party
* WEBMD Health Corp says expects advertising and sponsorship revenue to be flat to slightly down in Q1 Of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results