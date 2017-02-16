版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Navigators reports Q4 earnings per share $0.71

Feb 16 Navigators Group Inc :

* Navigators reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.71

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Navigators Group Inc - qtrly gross written premiums and net written premiums were $367.5 million and $282.9 million, respectively, increasing 13.6pct and 15.6pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
